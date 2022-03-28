Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Man Who Lured, Raped Girls Nabbed At PA Mall In Undercover Sting: Police
Police & Fire

Boy Shot While Grabbing Water From Family's Car In Philly Dies

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Sean Toomey
Sean Toomey Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/Tom McKeever

A 15-year-old boy struck by stray bullets while grabbing a case of water from the back seat of his family car in Philadelphia Thursday, March 24 died the following day, CBS3 reports.

Sean Toomey wasn't the intended target when would-be carjackers shot at another man in front of his home at the corner of Mulberry and Devereaux Streets in the Wissinoming section of the city around 9 p.m., the outlet reports.

Mercy Career and Technical High School remembered the sophomore in a Facebook tribute.

"The Mercy Tech family mourns the loss of former student, Sean Toomey, class of 2024," the statement reads alongside two photos of Toomey and a biblical quote.

"We hold Sean's family, friends, teachers, and classmates in our prayers during this tragic time."

More than $10,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Toomey's funeral expenses.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Monday, March 28.

Click here for more CBS3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.