Boy Shot While Grabbing Water From Family's Car In Philly Dies

A 15-year-old boy struck by stray bullets while grabbing a case of water from the back seat of his family car in Philadelphia Thursday, March 24 died the following day, CBS3 reports.

Sean Toomey wasn't the intended target when would-be carjackers shot at another man in front of his home at the corner of Mulberry and Devereaux Streets in the Wissinoming section of the city around 9 p.m., the outlet reports.

Mercy Career and Technical High School remembered the sophomore in a Facebook tribute.

"The Mercy Tech family mourns the loss of former student, Sean Toomey, class of 2024," the statement reads alongside two photos of Toomey and a biblical quote.

"We hold Sean's family, friends, teachers, and classmates in our prayers during this tragic time."

More than $10,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Toomey's funeral expenses.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Monday, March 28.

