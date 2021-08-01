Body Of Bucks County's Casey Johnston Reportedly Found In Philadelphia

The body of missing Bucks County resident Casey Johnston was reportedly found Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old's body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, CBS Philly reports.

According to Lower Bucks Source, Johnston's body was found in Byberry Creek, near where her car was found Saturday.

A body found in Byberry Creek only a short distance from where her vehicle was found, multiple sources with knowledge of the investigations say is Cassandra Johnston.

Johnston's family has been searching for her since July 10. She was last seen near 12th and Vine streets around 5:30 p.m. that day.

