Body Of 23-Year-Old Shoplifting Fugitive Pulled From Flooded Quarry After 24-Hour Search

The body of a 23-year-old man wanted for shoplifting was pulled from a flooded quarry in eastern Pennsylvania after a nearly 24-hour search, authorities said.

Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville ran from police investigating reports of an alleged shoplifting that occurred Friday morning at a Muhlenberg Township Target store, CBS reports.

Fontanez-Rodriguez went missing in the water of the fenced-off Berks County Products Quarry, and the search was called off Friday evening due to darkness.

His body was pulled from the water Saturday, according to the Berks County coroner’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday at Reading Hospital, Acting Coroner John Hollenbach said.

