'Bizarre' Trashbag-Wearing Robber ID'd, Wanted By Police In Bucks

by Cecilia Levine & Nicole Acosta
Jonathan Nelson
Jonathan Nelson Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Township Police Department

A man who wrapped himself in vanilla-scented trash bags before robbing a gas station in Bucks County has been identified by police, they say.

Jonathan Nelson, 30, is wanted in connection with the incident that happened in January 2021, at a Lower Southampton Sunoco station, according to authorities.

Nelson forced a clerk into the restroom demanding cigarettes and cash one early morning last January, Lower Southampton police said. He then left the store and ran on Street Road toward Philmont Avenue.

A warrant for Nelson's arrest was issued Dec. 17, 2021. Nelson is wanted on a robbery charge.

