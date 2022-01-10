Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports.

The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.

The Fairless Hills resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 46-year-old driver from Morrisville began cooperating with police, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from LevittownNow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.