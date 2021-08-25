Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Bensalem Police Rescue Unconscious House Fire Victim

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Bensalem Fire Rescue

Police were being recognized in Bensalem for their unconventional assistance in a fire rescue Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to a working fire call at the Bucks County Meadows Apartments on Knights Road just after 5 p.m., according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

Firefighters stretched two waterlines to the smoke-filled building, allowing the kitchen fire to be quickly extinguished, officials said.

An unconscious victim was rescued from the apartment by Bensalem Police and rushed to an area hospital by Bensalem EMS.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to "careless cooking," fire officials said. 

No other injures were reported.

