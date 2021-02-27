Bensalem PD: Trenton Driver Killed, Passenger With Gunshot Wounds To Face Critical

A 31-year-old Trenton driver was killed and his passenger critical in a double Bucks County, PA shooting early Saturday morning, local police said.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Old Lincoln Highway on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m., where they found Johnnie Clark, in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head, Bensalem police said.

The only passenger in Clark’s vehicle, whose information is not being released, sustained multiple gun shots to his face and was transported to the hospital for treatment in critical condition.

No suspects were identified as of Saturday afternoon and no additional information was being released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bensalem Township Police Department Detective Division at 215-633-3719.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.