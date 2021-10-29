Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bensalem HS Teacher Probed For Inappropriate Contact With Students, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Bensalem High School
Bensalem High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An investigation has been launched into a Bensalem High School teacher's aide following allegations of inappropriate contact with several students, authorities said.

The aide, who is also a junior varsity basketball coach at the school, has been administratively suspended, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The employee's identity was not made public by authorities.

The Bensalem High School athletics website had no coaches listed for the boys and girls junior varsity basketball teams as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Det. Ryan Kolb or Det. Aaron Woelkers at 215-633-3719.

