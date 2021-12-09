Bensalem HS Teacher Charged For 'Sexually Inappropriate' Contact With Underage Students

A 27-year-old high school teacher's aide and sports coach in Bucks County was charged Thursday for having sexually inappropriate contact with underage students, authorities said.

Donnie Reed, of Philadelphia, was arraigned on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and related offenses, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

On Oct. 6, police received an anonymous report alleging that a Bensalem High School teacher was sending inappropriate text messages and photos to underage girls, they said.

Reed, who was also a basketball and football coach at the school, began making inappropriate comments and sending Snapchat messages to the girls when they were 14 and 15 years old, according to investigators.

The messages were "sexual in nature" and included videos of Reed as he "committed sexual acts," police said.

Reed allegedly asked one of the girls to perform oral sex on him, repeatedly asked sexually explicit questions, and demanded nude photos from many of the victims, according to police.

He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $1 million bail.

Police believe there may be more potential victims of Reed and are asking anyone with information to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.