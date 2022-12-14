Bensalem Blaze That Injured Firefighter Was Set By Arsonist, Officials Say

The Bucks County fire that sent one first responder to the hospital was likely set intentionally by an arsonist, according to authorities.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm blaze at the EBooks Web office building at 1388 Bridgewater Road just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

During the incident, a Nottingham fireman fell from a 20-foot ladder, as Daily Voice previously reported. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and released on Tuesday, Dec. 12, his department said on Facebook.

Now, investigators say the fire appears to have been set on purpose by and arsonist, according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

It's at least the second case of suspected arson in Bucks County in recent months. In October, Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road to extinguish a small blaze that investigators said was set intentionally.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Detective Greg Jackson at 215-633-3719 or Fire Marshal Robert Sponheimer at 215-633-3617.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.