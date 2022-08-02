Contact Us
Breaking News: Fugitive Wanted For Setting HUMC Co-Worker On Fire Found Dead Of Suicide
Bensalem Bank Robber Nabbed, Police Say

Keenan Coats
Keenan Coats Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/INSET: Bensalem Police Department

A man who robbed a Bensalem bank Saturday was in police custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Keenan Coats, 32, of Philadelphia, walked into the Wells Fargo bank at Street Road around 9:15 a.m., Bensalem police said.

Coats handed the teller a note demanding $10,000 in 100 dollar bills and mentioned that he was carrying a bomb in his jacket, police said.

The teller handed him an undetermined amount of small bills before fleeing the scene, according to police.

A description of the robber was given to police. He had last been seen fleeing in a black Chevrolet Impala from the bank, according to surveillance footage obtained by police.

A vehicle warrant was issued after detectives identified the owner of the car as Coats.

Authorities found the vehicle parked in the 1500 block of North Broad Street in Philadelphia, they said. Coats was nabbed as he was walking to the car.

Coats was taken to the Bensalem Township Police Department where he confessed to robbing the bank, according to police.

Coats was charged with three felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and simple assault, according to public court records.

He was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $300,000 bail, records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

