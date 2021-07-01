Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Be A Better Thief,' Bucks Police Department Tells Fugitive

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are seeking the public's help identifying the man who stole more than $280 of merchandise then dumped it in the store parking lot.
Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Township Police Department

A Bucks County police department is sending a loud and clear message to a man accused of stealing merchandise then leaving it in the parking lot:

"Be a better thief."

The suspect stole then abandoned $285 worth of merchandise in the parking lot of a local Giant supermarket around 11:30 a.m on Dec. 30,  Lower Southampton Township Police Department said.

"He left in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows in an effort to hide his shameful behavior," the department said in a release posted to CrimeWatch.

The Lower Southampton Township Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at 215.357.1235 and submit an anonymous tip.

