'Be A Better Thief,' Bucks Police Department Tells Fugitive

A Bucks County police department is sending a loud and clear message to a man accused of stealing merchandise then leaving it in the parking lot:

"Be a better thief."

The suspect stole then abandoned $285 worth of merchandise in the parking lot of a local Giant supermarket around 11:30 a.m on Dec. 30, Lower Southampton Township Police Department said.

"He left in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows in an effort to hide his shameful behavior," the department said in a release posted to CrimeWatch.

The Lower Southampton Township Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at 215.357.1235 and submit an anonymous tip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.