Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
Police & Fire

Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Bucks County are searching for the "Grinch" who vandalized a Lower Makefield family's holiday light display.
Police in Bucks County are searching for the "Grinch" who vandalized a Lower Makefield family's holiday light display. Photo Credit: Unsplash/James Wheeler

Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. 

Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights, the department said in a release. Investigators say the unknown suspect is sought on charges of criminal mischief. 

To submit a tip, visit the Lower Makefield Township page on the Bucks County Crime Watch website. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.