Babysitter Beat Toddler Who Died In Bathtub: Philadelphia Police

Cecilia Levine
Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala
Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A 23-year-old babysitter has been charged with multiple offenses after the 3-year-old she was babysitting was found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died, authorities said.

Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala is believed to have assaulted the toddler and one other child on Friday, Feb. 17, Philadelphia police said.

The 3-year-old girl was rushed to CHOP at 2:30 a.m., after she was found unresponsive apparently by Rodriguez-Ayala in the tub, police said. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later, police said.

After contacting DHS, the 16th District officers transported Rodriguez-Ayala and two children to CHOP for evaluation as a precaution. 

Philadelphia Police subsequently arrested Rodriguez-Ayala from the 400 block of N. 50th St. She was charged with two counts of each: Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, along with one count of Possession of an Instrument of Crime. 

The court set bail at $1 million. 

