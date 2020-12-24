Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Authorities Seek Shooter Who Killed Young Driver Through Car Window In Bucks County

Cecilia Levine
Edgely Road at Marion Avenue in Bristol Township.
Edgely Road at Marion Avenue in Bristol Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are seeking the shooter who killed a young driver through a car window Wednesday night in Bucks County. 

Bristol Township police responded to Edgely Road and Marion Avenue on reports of a shooting around 7:05 p.m., where they found a Chrysler 200 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgely Road, Bucks County spokesperson Manuel Gamiz said.

The unidentified driver was found dead inside the car after being shot through the driver's side window, Gamiz said.

Bucks County Detectives Frank Groome and David Coyne along with Bristol Township Detective Jason Callahan are investigating the incident.

Anyone with video at or near the scene, or has information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to Bristol Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office as soon as possible at the numbers below.

Tips can be given either anonymously or otherwise at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/.

  • Bristol Township Police Department: 267-812-3041
  • Bucks County Detectives: 215-348-6333

