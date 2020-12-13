Authorities: PA DUI Driver, 20, Nearly Caused Accident With Police Car

A 20-year-old driver was under the influence when she nearly caused an accident with a police car in Bucks County, authorities said.

A car functioning without a headlight or brake light on Lincoln Highway near Neshaminy Street was stopped at a traffic light when a police officer spotted it around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, Penndel Borough police said.

When the light turned green, the vehicle made a late turn in front of the marked Penndel police car, almost causing an accident, authorities said.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, later identified by her driver's license as Gloria Marie Hansen, police said.

While speaking with Hansen, the officer noticed that she appeared to be confused and disorientated, police said.

"When asked for her documents, Hansen appeared to be confused and gave the officer the wrong information," the department said.

"In plain view in the back seat were multiple bottles of an alcoholic beverage. After an investigation, the officer formed the opinion that Hansen was under the influence of a substance that impaired her ability to drive."

Hansen was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety exercises, which she failed, authorities said.

A search of her vehicle turned up paraphernalia consistent with marijuana usage, according to police.

Hansen also reported that she had marijuana on her, authorities said.

A female officer was called to the scene and the marijuana was seized as evidence. Hansen agreed to a blood drawl at St. Mary Medical Center. Charges are pending lab results.

SOURCE: Penndel Borough Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

