Authorities ID Teen Victim In Fiery Quakertown Crash

Nicole Acosta
Bucks County Coroner's office
Bucks County Coroner's office Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities have identified the victim in a fiery crash in Quakertown (Bucks County) Sunday night, according to a recent news report.

Makalya Smith, 17, of Quakertown, was heading northbound in a silver Toyota coupe on John Fries Highway in the left lane toward the Weiss Road intersection when she crossed the raised concrete traffic island and drove into oncoming traffic just after 10 p.m., according to WFMZ and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

That's when the girl struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado heading southbound in the left lane of John Fries Highway, head-on in Milford Township, Branosky said.

Smith's car soon went up into flames, to which bystanders responded by pulling her out of the car, police told the outlet. She died at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the other vehicle were injured.

