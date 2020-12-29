As 2020 Ends, Homicide Record Nears For Philadelphia

The City of Brotherly Love is perilously close to breaking its record for most homicides in one year, officials say.

With two days left in the 2020 calendar year, Philadelphia has recorded 490 murders. The previous highest annual total for homicides was 504 in 1990.

The economic downturn associated with the coronavirus is considered a leading factor in the rise in fatal shootings and stabbings in Philadelphia as in many U.S. cities.

Shootings have been going unsolved in Philadelphia and it's been like that for years. Just one in four shootings have led to arrests since 2016, according to police department statistics.

Also, a rise in access to guns and a reduced presence of police due to budget cuts contributes to the rise, experts say. Crime among teenage gangs also has been a factor locally and nationwide. And proactive policing has dropped nationwide along with the rise in violence and animosity toward patrol officers, they say.

Details about the city's latest homicides can be found on the Philadelphia Police Department's Facebook page by clicking here, or by clicking here.

In addition to the city police department, here is a list of contacts to report violent crimes.

Philadelphia Mobile Emergency Team: (215) 685-6440

West/Southwest Victim Services Program: (215) 748-7780

Center City Crime Victim Services: (215) 665-9680

Northeast Victim Services: (215) 332-3888

Northwest Victim Services: (215) 438-4410

Victim Services of South Philadelphia: (215) 551-3360

