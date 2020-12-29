Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks County Man Arrested For Exposing Himself At McDonalds
As 2020 Ends, Homicide Record Nears For Philadelphia

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
A reward has been offered for information about the latest of Philadelphia's record high homicide cases this year. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Homicides are nearing a new annual record high in 2020 in Philadelphia. The last peak year, shown at center, came in 1990 when there were 504 murders, city police say. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

The City of Brotherly Love is perilously close to breaking its record for most homicides in one year, officials say.

With two days left in the 2020 calendar year, Philadelphia has recorded 490 murders. The previous highest annual total for homicides was 504 in 1990.

The economic downturn associated with the coronavirus is considered a leading factor in the rise in fatal shootings and stabbings in Philadelphia as in many U.S. cities. 

Shootings have been going unsolved in Philadelphia and it's been like that for years. Just one in four shootings have led to arrests since 2016, according to police department statistics.

Also, a rise in access to guns and a reduced presence of police due to budget cuts contributes to the rise, experts say. Crime among teenage gangs also has been a factor locally and nationwide. And proactive policing has dropped nationwide along with the rise in violence and animosity toward patrol officers, they say.

Details about the city's latest homicides can be found on the Philadelphia Police Department's Facebook page by clicking here, or by clicking here. 

In addition to the city police department, here is a list of contacts to report violent crimes.

  • Philadelphia Mobile Emergency Team: (215) 685-6440
  • West/Southwest Victim Services Program: (215) 748-7780
  • Center City Crime Victim Services: (215) 665-9680
  • Northeast Victim Services: (215) 332-3888
  • Northwest Victim Services: (215) 438-4410
  • Victim Services of South Philadelphia: (215) 551-3360

