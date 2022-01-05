Contact Us
Police & Fire

Arrests Made In 'Accidental' Shooting That Left Philadelphia Boy Critical: Police

Cecilia Levine
Caresa McFarland and Elijah Simmons.
Caresa McFarland and Elijah Simmons. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Two people have been arrested in an accidental shooting that left a 13-year-old boy critically injured in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault while Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment, city police said Sunday.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street Saturday, April 30 around 7:15 p.m., police said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.

