A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one woman dead in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Clarence Person struck Angela Kee, 64, on the 6300 block of Crescentville on Friday, Jan. 7, authorities said.

He was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 27 on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and more.

