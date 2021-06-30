Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Butt Naked Burglar Surrenders After 2-Hour SWAT Standoff, Police In Chester County Say
Police & Fire

Argumentative Man Pulls Fire Alarm, Goes On Breaking-Spree In Bucks, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bryan Fowler
Bryan Fowler Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Department

An argumentative man was arrested after he pulled a fire alarm and went on a breaking spree in Perkasie last week, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a building on South 2nd Street on June 21 to find that the building had evacuated due to the fire alarm pulled by the "disorderly subject," Perkasie police said.

Bryan Fowler, who policy say continued to be argumentative with police was taken into custody.

Fowler was charged with false alarms to agency of public safety, simple Assault, theft, and criminal mischief.

Fowler was arraigned by Judge Falcone and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.