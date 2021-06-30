Argumentative Man Pulls Fire Alarm, Goes On Breaking-Spree In Bucks, Police Say

An argumentative man was arrested after he pulled a fire alarm and went on a breaking spree in Perkasie last week, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a building on South 2nd Street on June 21 to find that the building had evacuated due to the fire alarm pulled by the "disorderly subject," Perkasie police said.

Bryan Fowler, who policy say continued to be argumentative with police was taken into custody.

Fowler was charged with false alarms to agency of public safety, simple Assault, theft, and criminal mischief.

Fowler was arraigned by Judge Falcone and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.

