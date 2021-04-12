AMBER ALERT: PA State Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Philadelphia.

Police say 2-year-old Byron McDonald, was abducted by Byron McDonald II, 28, who was seen driving a red 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and a Pennsylvania registration number of LMD3353.

The boy was last seen on April 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia, authorities said.

McDonald II is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds.

State police are urging those with any information to immediately call 911.

