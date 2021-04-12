Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

AMBER ALERT: PA State Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Byron McDonald, 2 and Byron McDonald II, 28
(L-R): Byron McDonald, 2 and Byron McDonald II, 28 Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Philadelphia.

Police say 2-year-old Byron McDonald, was abducted by Byron McDonald II, 28, who was seen driving a red 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and a Pennsylvania registration number of LMD3353.

The boy was last seen on April 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia, authorities said.

McDonald II is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds.

State police are urging those with any information to immediately call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.