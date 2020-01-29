Contact Us
Police & Fire

AMBER ALERT: Baby Abducted From Car In Philadelphia

Cecilia Levine
Miles McKeown
Miles McKeown Photo Credit: PA State Police

An amber alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy abducted from a vehicle in Philadelphia Saturday, Jan. 29, police said.

Miles McKeown was taken from a neon blue Mitsubishi Mirage near the 2400 block of North 33rd Street in Philadelphia around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, authorities said. The license plate is KZB8196.

The car has a right rear driver’s side taillight that’s out and is missing a hubcap on the front passenger side. It was last seen heading south on 33rd Street toward Ridge Avenue.

Anyone who sees the call is urged to call 911 immediately.

