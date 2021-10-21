Alert Issued For Missing Bucks Teen Possibly In Philly

Bensalem police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Alayjah Davis allegedly ran away from home on Oct. 11, local police said.

She stands at 4' 11" tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Police believe she may be in the area of North Water Street, North Front Street, Bridge Street, and Pratt Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bensalem pat (215) 633-3719.

