Breaking News: NOAA National Weather Service Releases Forecast For Winter 2021-22
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Bucks Teen Possibly In Philly

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Alayjah Davis
Alayjah Davis Photo Credit: Bensalem PD

Bensalem police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Alayjah Davis allegedly ran away from home on Oct. 11, local police said.

She stands at 4' 11" tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Police believe she may be in the area of North Water Street, North Front Street, Bridge Street, and Pratt Street in Philadelphia. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bensalem pat (215) 633-3719.

