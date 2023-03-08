$50K In Drugs Seized From Bensalem Dealers, Authorities Say

A five-month investigation into a Bucks County drug trafficking scheme culminated Tuesday, March 7 with two arrests and the seizure of more than $50,000 in narcotics, Bensalem police claim.

Keenan Goodman, 31, of Philadelphia, and Naim Ward, 32, of Bensalem, were arrested while emptying out a unit at the Franklin Commons apartments on Cardinal Drive, the department said.

Investigators believe the pair were "involved in a large-scale drug operation" based in Bucks with ties to Philadelphia. Detectives said they seized over two pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, and Xanax, along with a 9mm handgun and over $1,200 in cash as part of the probe.

Each faces several drug-related charges, and Goodman is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm, police said. Both men were arraigned by District Justice Corryn Kronnagel and remain locked up at the Bucks jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond, they added.

