5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said.

Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.

The ring apparently sold more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of methamphetamine per week in the region in a one-year period.

The following items were seized during multiple warranted searches in Schuylkill County:

368 doses of methamphetamine

2300 doses of fentanyl

746 individually packaged bags each containing fentanyl

Two bags of fentanyl pills (approximately 55 grams)

Four rifles

One pistol

$8,052 in cash

Several digital scales, and packaging materials.

Additional fentanyl, paraphernalia and ammunition

The five people have each been charged with the following:

Corrupt Organizations

Possession with Intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl

Criminal Conspiracy to commit these offenses,

Possession of controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rivera is a felon not to possess a firearm and will also be charged with that offense.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing fentanyl replace heroin as the dominant opioid here in Pennsylvania, because of its low cost – as little as 79 cents a dose.” AG Shapiro said.

“We are also seeing fentanyl contaminating other drugs, sometimes at lethal doses. We will not sit idly by when dealers traffic poison across Pennsylvania and try to profit from devastating our communities. My office, along with our strong law enforcement partners like District Attorney Mike O’Pake, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christie Bonesch.

