Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

3,000 Doses Of Heroin Found In PA Home When US Marshals Show Up To Arrest NJ Fugitive: PD

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jamar Young
Jamar Young Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Middletown Township Police Department

A man wanted by New Jersey State Police was found with 3,000 doses of heroin when the US Marshals Service showed up at a Pennsylvania apartment to arrest him, authorities said.

Jamar Young, 34, of Trenton, was arrested on narcotics-related charges at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway in Levittown around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said.

Young was discovered in the apartment with a woman and two young children, the chief said.

Due to the nature of Young's charges, members of the US Marshals Service and local police detectives searched the home and found 3,000 doses of heroin and a money counter, police said.

Young is facing additional drug charges as well as charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Young was arraigned on the charges out of New Jersey and was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.