3,000 Doses Of Heroin Found In PA Home When US Marshals Show Up To Arrest NJ Fugitive: PD

A man wanted by New Jersey State Police was found with 3,000 doses of heroin when the US Marshals Service showed up at a Pennsylvania apartment to arrest him, authorities said.

Jamar Young, 34, of Trenton, was arrested on narcotics-related charges at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway in Levittown around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said.

Young was discovered in the apartment with a woman and two young children, the chief said.

Due to the nature of Young's charges, members of the US Marshals Service and local police detectives searched the home and found 3,000 doses of heroin and a money counter, police said.

Young is facing additional drug charges as well as charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Young was arraigned on the charges out of New Jersey and was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

