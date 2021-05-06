3 Dead, 1 Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Bucks County Crash

Three people died and one person was airlifted to the hospital in an accident Friday night in Bucks County.

Two cars each carrying two people crashed at 1542 Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township around 11:40 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, a 26-year-old man from Ossining, NY was airlifted with serious injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, NJ, died.

The two occupants of the Lexus ES 330 both died, and they were identified as 25- and 26-year-old men from Ottisville and Quakertown, PA.

