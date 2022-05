At least three people were in critical condition after a shooting near Temple University Wednesday, May 18, CBS3 reports.

Approximately five bystanders between 19 and 59 years old were shot on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street in the evening hours, the outlet says.

Two people were taken into custody, but no suspect names have been released, according to the outlet.

