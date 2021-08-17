Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old PA Woman Struck, Killed By Car At Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
26th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City
26th Street and West Avenue, Ocean City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman died after being struck by a car at the Jersey Shore last week, authorities announced.

Katherine Lux, of New Hope, was struck at 26th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City around 8:45 p.m. last Wednesday, the Cape May Prosecutor's Office said.

She was rushed to Shore Medical Center and transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she died Friday, authorities said.

No charges had been filed against the 44-year-old Egg Harbor Township driver.

The investigation remains ongoing.

