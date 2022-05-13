$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9.

Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.

The armed suspects then leaped from the backseats and began chasing down and shooting at the victim, who was later identified by multiple news outlets as 30-year-old Brandon Dixon. Dixon died at a local hospital, police said. He was a dad to a 5-year-old girl, NY Post reports.

"He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this. My son did not deserve to die like this," Lisa Dixon told 6abc.

The gunmen were last seen fleeing West on Mount Airy Avenue, police said.

Police did not confirm whether the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information is urged to call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.