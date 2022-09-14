Contact Us
$20K Reward Offered For Info On Murder Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Philly

Surveillance footage of the scene.
Surveillance footage of the scene. Video Credit: PhiladelphiaPolice

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a Philadelphia murder suspect, authorities said.

Teryn Johnson, 17, was fatally shot while walking her dog with a friend on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Philadelphia police and CBS3.

She was brought to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 9:15 p.m., police said.

Although no weapons were recovered from the scene, police do have surveillance video that shows the alleged gunman and a suspicious vehicle.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to not approach them and immediately call 9-1-1. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

