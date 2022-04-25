2 Killed Weekend Falls Township Crash: PD

Two people were killed in a one-car crash Sunday, April 24 in Falls Township, authorities said.

A 2004 gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling down Tyburn Road near Cedar Lane when its driver went off the road, hit a "tree-line," and flipped around 7:30 p.m., Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.

The driver and passenger died of their injuries, the chief said. Their identities were not made public as of Monday morning.

