2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced.

First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On arrival, officers said they found two men dead in a bedroom. The individuals "appeared to have passed away at the same time," but neither shows "apparent trauma or injuries," New Hope police said.

The men have been identified, but will not be named until their families are located and notified, authorities said.

New Hope Eagle Fire Company and hazmat teams were onsite Sunday investigating the scene, and the Bucks County Coroner's Office is expected to run autopsies and toxicology tests, officials said.

