18-Year-Old Man Arrested In Mass Casualty Philly Shooting: Report

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in this weekend's mass casualty shooting that killed three people and left nearly a dozen people injured in Philadelphia, NBC10 reports.

The teen has yet to be identified, and police are still looking for additional suspects, the outlet says.

At least four guns were fired in the shooting that killed Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 27, and 22-year-old Kris Minners just before midnight Saturday, June 4 in the area of 400 South Street, according to DA Larry Krasner and those who knew the victims.

All were pronounced dead at hospitals.

Investigators told the news outlet that a fight between three men ignited the chaos.

DA Larry Krasner is expected to release more details soon.

