14-Year-Old Boy Charged As Adult In Beating Death Of 73-Year-Old Philly Man: Report

A 14-year-old boy arrested in the beating death of an elderly man in Philadelphia will be charged as an adult, CBS3 reports.

Richard Jones, along with his 10-year-old brother, surrendered to police on Monday, July 11 in the death of 73-year-old James Lambert,

He was charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy in the June 24. Jones' younger brother was later released.

Surveillance video captured a group of about seven minors chasing Lambert across the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 2:30 a.m., and hitting him with a traffic cone, according to the outlet. Lambert died the next day from head injuries.

