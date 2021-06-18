Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

14-Year-Old Boy Airlifted After Drowning In Neshaminy Creek, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Middletown fire and rescue truck.
Middletown fire and rescue truck. Photo Credit: Middletown Fire & Emergency Management/Facebook

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted after drowning in the Neshaminy Creek Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to the creek near the Middletown Township border, where they found the boy with a pulse, but breathing shallowly, Middletown Township police chief Joe Batorilla told Daily Voice.

The boy was possibly submerged for about three to five minutes, and had some head trauma, Bartorilla said.

The boy was airlifted from the scene -- not far from Hoover Elementary School in Langhorne-- and taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to Middletown Township Director of Fire & Emergency Management Jim McGuire.

The status of the boy as of Friday afternoon is unknown.

Details surrounding the drowning were not immediately known.

The Bucks County Rangers office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.