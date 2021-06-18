14-Year-Old Boy Airlifted After Drowning In Neshaminy Creek, Authorities Say

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted after drowning in the Neshaminy Creek Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to the creek near the Middletown Township border, where they found the boy with a pulse, but breathing shallowly, Middletown Township police chief Joe Batorilla told Daily Voice.

The boy was possibly submerged for about three to five minutes, and had some head trauma, Bartorilla said.

The boy was airlifted from the scene -- not far from Hoover Elementary School in Langhorne-- and taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to Middletown Township Director of Fire & Emergency Management Jim McGuire.

The status of the boy as of Friday afternoon is unknown.

Details surrounding the drowning were not immediately known.

The Bucks County Rangers office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

