12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Head While Making Music Video In Philadelphia Home: Report

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 14-year-old cousin whom he'd been making a music video with in Philadelphia, according to police and a report by 6abc.

The victim's cousin apparently shot him in the temple and nose in a second-floor apartment on the 3100 block of 33rd Street around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, according to city police and the outlet.

The shooting occurred in the apartment owned by another cousin, who is 27 years old, and was in custody, according to 6abc.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

