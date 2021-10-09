Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
1 Man Hurt In Bucks County Warehouse Fire

Nicole Acosta
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: Feasterville Fire Company

One man was injured in a fire that broke out in a Bucks County warehouse Friday, reports say.

Crews arriving at the one-story building in the 600 block of Mears Road in Warminster around 4:30 p.m. noticed heavy smoke and fire, according to Warminster police.

One man was left with facial and chest burns, authorities told 6abc.

"Everyone is asked to avoid the area as local roads surrounding this scene are closed so the fire department can work safely to extinguish this fire." Warminster police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story is developing.

