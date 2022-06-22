1 Critically Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County

One person was critically injured following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22 in Bucks County, authorities said.

Falls Township police were called around 7:55 a.m. for the wreck at New Ford Mill Road and Bordentown Road, LevittownNow reports.

A dump truck went through a stop sign at a T intersection and struck the back end of a tractor-trailer, Falls Township Police Officer Christopher Iacono said.

The trailer swerved into the opposite lane and collided with a trash truck driven by a 46-year-old Philadelphia woman, the officer said.

The woman was taken to Capital Regional Health in Trenton, New Jersey, and is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

