Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Five People Injured At Medical Marijuana Plant Explosion In PA (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

1 Critically Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of New Ford Mill Road and Bordentown Road.
The intersection of New Ford Mill Road and Bordentown Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was critically injured following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22 in Bucks County, authorities said.

Falls Township police were called around 7:55 a.m. for the wreck at New Ford Mill Road and Bordentown Road, LevittownNow reports.

A dump truck went through a stop sign at a T intersection and struck the back end of a tractor-trailer, Falls Township Police Officer Christopher Iacono said.

The trailer swerved into the opposite lane and collided with a trash truck driven by a 46-year-old Philadelphia woman, the officer said.

The woman was taken to Capital Regional Health in Trenton, New Jersey, and is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.