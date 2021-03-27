1 Airlifted, Several Hospitalized In Serious Crash On Bridgetown Pike

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and victims closed a portion of the Bridgetown Pike in Northampton (Bucks County) Saturday night.

Several people were apparently trapped inside one vehicle, which overturned near 309 Bridgetown Pike around 10:20 p.m., initial reports say.

A medevac was placed on standby with several ambulances called to the scene.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.