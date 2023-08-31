Phony Amazon Worker Tried To Enter Bucks County Home, Police Say

Investigators say the man walked onto the porch of a home on the 500 block of Newbury Court around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug, 28.

The phony deliveryman opened the screen door and main door before letting himself inside, police said.

When the homeowner approached, the man apologized for being at the wrong address and quickly left, they added.

He is described as a white man with his "hair cut close to his scalp" with no facial hair or glasses. Authorities said he was wearing gray or light-colored pants in addition to the blue Amazon T-shirt.

He had no package with him, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Perkasie Borough PD at 215-257-6876.

