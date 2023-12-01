Philly Ophthalmology Resident Tries Not To Cry In Emotional Return To 'Jeopardy!'

Bryce Hwang tried not to shed any tears as he paid a tribute to his grandfather, who died last week, during Final Jeopardy in the Wildcard Champions Tournament.

The question was: The Goshute, a western people, called this body of water Teittse Paa, meaning, "bad water."

Hwang, with $10,400 said: What is the Great Salt Lake?

Ken Jennings asked Hwang, who answered correctly, if he had recently lost his grandfather. Hwang said he did, last week, noting he was a "Jeopardy!" fan.

"That's a lovely tribute," Jennings said.

Hwang had a three-day tournament run while a student at the Stanford University School of Medicine in 2021.

Hwang, who went to MIT for undergrad, aspires to open his own ophthalmology clinic.

