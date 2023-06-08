Philly Immigrant Killed In Accident Worked Hard For His Family Back Home, Friends Say

Ortega "meant a lot to us and everyone else that knew him," said Anthony Zurzolo, his coworker at Premier Window Cleaning in Port Richmond.

"He was a very hard worker that wanted everything to help his family," Zurzolo wrote in a tribute on social media. "Always smiling and just a great guy to be around."

The Premier Window team also memorialized the late 22-year-old, who they said was "a member of our family."

"This young man's life was cut entirely too short," they wrote. "Leonel, you will be missed!"

Now, his Port Richmond colleagues are raising money to help send Ortega's remains back home to his family in Guatemala.

"Leonel's sudden departure has left his family devastated, and they long to lay him to rest in his homeland," Zurzulo wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Our primary goal is to give Leonel a fitting funeral that respects his cultural traditions and allows his family and friends to say their final goodbyes."

As well, the money raised will cover the cost of repatriating the 22-year-old's body, Zurzulo noted. So far, the effort has garnered over $2,000 of its $15,000 goal in just 24 hours.

His friends say it's a testament to "a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile."

"He was a loving son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," Zurzulo said.

Click here to support Leonel Ortega's memorial and repatriation fund on GoFundMe.com.

