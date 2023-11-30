Philly-Area Wawa Shopper Attacks Employee During Argument: Police

The assault happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the 676 Rosewood Ave. location in Trevose, Lower Southampton police said in a release.

The customer had gotten into a verbal argument with the worker before removing his sweatshirt, going around the counter, and beating him, police said.

The incident was captured on video and authorities believe other customers in the store witnessed the attack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Stephen Brookes at 215-357-1235 ext. 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org.

