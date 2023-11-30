Partly Cloudy 52°

Philly-Area Wawa Shopper Attacks Employee During Argument: Police

Investigators in Bucks County are looking for the Wawa customer who attacked an employee behind the deli counter early this month. 

Suspect in the Nov. 4 Wawa assault. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
The assault happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the 676 Rosewood Ave. location in Trevose, Lower Southampton police said in a release. 

The customer had gotten into a verbal argument with the worker before removing his sweatshirt, going around the counter, and beating him, police said. 

The incident was captured on video and authorities believe other customers in the store witnessed the attack. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Stephen Brookes at 215-357-1235 ext. 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org.

