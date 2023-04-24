Philly-Area Businesses Pick Up Pieces After Devastating Fire

A fire damaged the new location of Sophie's BBQ and Four Birds Distilling Co, on the 1900 block of Darby Road in Havertown. It broke out at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Although no one was hurt, this fire affects two family-owned businesses that have invested their hard work, passion, and finances into this establishment, said Caitlin Vogel of Paoli, PA, who is organizing this GoFundMe.

Greg and Norah, the owners of Sophie's BBQ, named the restaurant after their three-year-old daughter Sophie and recently welcomed a new addition to the family, baby Henry, in January of this year, she said.

If you would like to show your support during this difficult time, any donations made will go towards the families of the affected employees of both restaurants.

