Philadelphia Rapist Caught: Police

Michael Henry, 30, has been charged with rape, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and more.

On Oct. 13 around 3 a.m., Henry approached a woman in a car on at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue around 3 a.m., police said. He pointed a small black handgun at her, and demanded money. The woman gave Henry $20 before he ordered the woman to unlock the car doors, police said.

Henry got into the car and directed the victim to 49th and St. Bernard Street, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said. Henry then drove the complainant to an ATM and told her to withdraw money, which she did. Shortly after receiving the money, Henry got out of the vehicle and left the area.

Then, around 5 p.m. the following day, a woman said she was walking on 5100 Springfield Avenue and, when she approached 1100 S. Paxon Street, a man later identified as Henry came up behind her, pointed a silver handgun at her side, and demanded money, police said.

The woman gave the male $25 and some prescription medication. The man then forced the woman to an alleyway in the rear of Paxon Street, where she was sexually assaulted. The male then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

On Oct. 21, Henry was developed as a suspect through tips and surveillance footage, and was taken into custody by 12th District Officers. He was transported to the Special Victims Unit.

