Philadelphia Murder-Suicide Victim ID'd

Police have identified one person killed in a Philadelphia murder-suicide overnight.

Katie Dales, 29, was shot multiple times in the head inside an apartment at 100 E. Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, May 20, city police said.

The shooter, identified only as a 27-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound to the mouth, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:20 a.m., police said.

A weapon was recovered and a motive was unknown.

According to 6abc, two children were at the scene. It was unclear if they witnessed the shooting.

