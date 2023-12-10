Fog/Mist 63°

Philadelphia Man Attacked By Pack Of Pitbulls Dies

A Philadelphia man attacked by a pack of pitbulls in October has died, his family said.

Antonio Shaw

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Antonio Shaw's sister, Sharese, tells 6abc that he had mistakenly gone to the wrong house on North 62nd Street on Oct. 4, when he was attacked.

Sharese noted the dogs were "vicious and hungry" and were "eating him like a piece of steak."

According to a GoFundMe page launched by Sharese, 63-year-old Antonio had one of his legs amputated and suffered two strokes following his attack.

"He tried to hang in there but his body was too weak," she noted.

He died on Monday, Dec. 4. Click here to donate.

