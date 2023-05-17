Philadelphia Family Killed In I-95 Crash: 'Good People Gone Way Too Soon'

Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, 49; Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 59; Joel E. Contreras Francisco, 29; and Daniel Contreras Francisco, 23, died in the 3 a.m. crash Saturday, May 13 on I-95 in Stamford, CT, Connecticut State Police said.

According to authorities, Joel was behind the wheel of a 2019 GMC Terrain that rear-ended a tractor trailer.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched in memory of the family had raised more than $52,000 as of Wednesday, May 17.

"As a family we are at a loss[sic] for words and are completly[sic] heartbroken," writes campaign founder Rita Ramirez.

"This was such tragic news to hear, never thought this would happen," one donor wrote. "Such a great family to know, as they were like family to us. "My Daughter Alyssa grew up with Danny since they were born. They were my neighbors for a long time. Lots of Prayers to their Family as I know this is a true shock to everyone.

"Good people gone way too soon, so sad!"

"A kind and beautiful family," another added. "Will be deeply missed."

